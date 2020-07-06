5821 Malvey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has an eat-in kitchen furnished with appliances. Open living area, large closets, adorable built-ins, and spacious bedrooms with vinyl flooring throughout. Refrigerator and full-sized washer & dryer included. Don't miss out on a wonderful lease opportunity!



Conveniently located near shopping, plenty of restaurants, I-30, Bryant Irvin, and Camp Bowie!



All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.