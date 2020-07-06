All apartments in Fort Worth
5821 Malvey Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:45 AM

5821 Malvey Avenue

5821 Malvey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Malvey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has an eat-in kitchen furnished with appliances. Open living area, large closets, adorable built-ins, and spacious bedrooms with vinyl flooring throughout. Refrigerator and full-sized washer & dryer included. Don't miss out on a wonderful lease opportunity!

Conveniently located near shopping, plenty of restaurants, I-30, Bryant Irvin, and Camp Bowie!

All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with the Property Manager for pet charges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Malvey Avenue have any available units?
5821 Malvey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Malvey Avenue have?
Some of 5821 Malvey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Malvey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Malvey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Malvey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5821 Malvey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5821 Malvey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Malvey Avenue offers parking.
Does 5821 Malvey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5821 Malvey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Malvey Avenue have a pool?
No, 5821 Malvey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Malvey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5821 Malvey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Malvey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5821 Malvey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

