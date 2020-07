Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious townhome in Fort Worth ready for immediate move-in. Its completely ready, new paint, new appliances.

3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, great location. Keller ISD, schools nearby, close to highway, shopping and restaurants. Easy online application process. check criteria before applying, Pet must be screened before accepting, 18 and older must apply,

application fee $60 per adult, $150 leasing fee due at signing. application fee is non-refundable