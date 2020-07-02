All apartments in Fort Worth
5808 Dew Plant Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful Brand New 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Lennar Home With Room To Grow. Home offers a beautiful kitchen and abundance cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel gas cook top, walk in pantry and breakfast bar. Beautiful master bath that features walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, linen closet and double vanity with natural stone counter top. Nice yard with sprinkler system. Hot day! Go for a swim in the large community pool and have a playground for kids. Near Oakmont Park, Kellis Park and Bluebonnet Circle Park. Downtown Fort Worth is 12 minutes away on the Chisholm Trail Toll. Minutes away from shopping and dining. It is also within close proximity to several major employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Dew Plant Way have any available units?
5808 Dew Plant Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Dew Plant Way have?
Some of 5808 Dew Plant Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Dew Plant Way currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Dew Plant Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Dew Plant Way pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Dew Plant Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5808 Dew Plant Way offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Dew Plant Way offers parking.
Does 5808 Dew Plant Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Dew Plant Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Dew Plant Way have a pool?
Yes, 5808 Dew Plant Way has a pool.
Does 5808 Dew Plant Way have accessible units?
No, 5808 Dew Plant Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Dew Plant Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Dew Plant Way has units with dishwashers.

