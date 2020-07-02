5808 Dew Plant Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful Brand New 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Lennar Home With Room To Grow. Home offers a beautiful kitchen and abundance cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel gas cook top, walk in pantry and breakfast bar. Beautiful master bath that features walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, linen closet and double vanity with natural stone counter top. Nice yard with sprinkler system. Hot day! Go for a swim in the large community pool and have a playground for kids. Near Oakmont Park, Kellis Park and Bluebonnet Circle Park. Downtown Fort Worth is 12 minutes away on the Chisholm Trail Toll. Minutes away from shopping and dining. It is also within close proximity to several major employers.