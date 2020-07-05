5804 Stonefield Lane

Amenities

D.R. HORTON COMMUNITY in THE MEADOWS at FOSSIL CREEK in North Fort Worth*BRAND NEW BUILD!*10 Foot Ceilings, 8 Ft.Doors, Stone Exterior Elevations with full gutters!*Beautiful one and a half story 3-3-2 Aspen Floorplan*Plus a study that could be used as a bedroom*Spacious open-Living-Dining & Kitchen Floor plan with Frigidaire SS Appliances,gas Cooktop,Breakfast Bar, Granite CT,tiled back splash & Walk-In Pantry*Tiled wet areas*Lrg private Owners Retreat with dual sink Vanity,OverSized Shower with seating & huge walk-in Closet*Smart Home System,Garage Door opener & 6 foot fenced backyard*10 Minutes to Downtown Ft Wort Sundance Square,15 minutes to DFW Airport, Convenient to I-820 & I35W. No more showings.