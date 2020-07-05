All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 11 2019

5804 Stonefield Lane

Location

5804 Stonefield Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
D.R. HORTON COMMUNITY in THE MEADOWS at FOSSIL CREEK in North Fort Worth*BRAND NEW BUILD!*10 Foot Ceilings, 8 Ft.Doors, Stone Exterior Elevations with full gutters!*Beautiful one and a half story 3-3-2 Aspen Floorplan*Plus a study that could be used as a bedroom*Spacious open-Living-Dining & Kitchen Floor plan with Frigidaire SS Appliances,gas Cooktop,Breakfast Bar, Granite CT,tiled back splash & Walk-In Pantry*Tiled wet areas*Lrg private Owners Retreat with dual sink Vanity,OverSized Shower with seating & huge walk-in Closet*Smart Home System,Garage Door opener & 6 foot fenced backyard*10 Minutes to Downtown Ft Wort Sundance Square,15 minutes to DFW Airport, Convenient to I-820 & I35W. No more showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Stonefield Lane have any available units?
5804 Stonefield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 Stonefield Lane have?
Some of 5804 Stonefield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Stonefield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Stonefield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Stonefield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5804 Stonefield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5804 Stonefield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Stonefield Lane offers parking.
Does 5804 Stonefield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Stonefield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Stonefield Lane have a pool?
No, 5804 Stonefield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5804 Stonefield Lane have accessible units?
No, 5804 Stonefield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Stonefield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 Stonefield Lane has units with dishwashers.

