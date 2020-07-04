All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5740 Fountain Flat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5740 Fountain Flat Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

5740 Fountain Flat Drive

5740 Fountain Flat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5740 Fountain Flat Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautifully maintained home for LEASE is move in ready! Several updates include low maintenance wood like floors, stainless steel appliances, granite, and solid core cabinets. This home offers a desirable open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room that features a corner fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite that boasts dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Enjoy your backyard retreat with a covered patio and a nice sized fenced yard. Neighborhood amenities include community pool with splash park, playground, basketball court, sports fields and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 Fountain Flat Drive have any available units?
5740 Fountain Flat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 Fountain Flat Drive have?
Some of 5740 Fountain Flat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 Fountain Flat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5740 Fountain Flat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 Fountain Flat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5740 Fountain Flat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5740 Fountain Flat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5740 Fountain Flat Drive offers parking.
Does 5740 Fountain Flat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5740 Fountain Flat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 Fountain Flat Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5740 Fountain Flat Drive has a pool.
Does 5740 Fountain Flat Drive have accessible units?
No, 5740 Fountain Flat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 Fountain Flat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 Fountain Flat Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University