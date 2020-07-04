5740 Fountain Flat Drive

Amenities
This beautifully maintained home for LEASE is move in ready! Several updates include low maintenance wood like floors, stainless steel appliances, granite, and solid core cabinets. This home offers a desirable open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room that features a corner fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite that boasts dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Enjoy your backyard retreat with a covered patio and a nice sized fenced yard. Neighborhood amenities include community pool with splash park, playground, basketball court, sports fields and more!