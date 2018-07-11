All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:04 AM

5725 Sapphire Pool Trail

5725 Sapphire Pool Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5725 Sapphire Pool Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
One of the largest floorplans in the neighborhood offers lots of space! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in award winning Keller ISD with wood floors, fireplace, office, huge media room and game room, master bedroom downstairs, all other bedrooms up. Large backyard with covered patio and nice covered front porch with extra space for seating and enjoying cool afternoons. Full access to community pool with park and playground. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Pets on a case by case basis. All room sizes and measurements deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail have any available units?
5725 Sapphire Pool Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail have?
Some of 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5725 Sapphire Pool Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail offers parking.
Does 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail has a pool.
Does 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail have accessible units?
No, 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5725 Sapphire Pool Trail has units with dishwashers.

