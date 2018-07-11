5725 Sapphire Pool Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

One of the largest floorplans in the neighborhood offers lots of space! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in award winning Keller ISD with wood floors, fireplace, office, huge media room and game room, master bedroom downstairs, all other bedrooms up. Large backyard with covered patio and nice covered front porch with extra space for seating and enjoying cool afternoons. Full access to community pool with park and playground. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Pets on a case by case basis. All room sizes and measurements deemed reliable but not guaranteed.