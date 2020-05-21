All apartments in Fort Worth
5714 Ridgerock Road

5714 Ridgerock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5714 Ridgerock Road, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful duplex boasts great drive up in very nice subdivision! Gorgeous kitchen with refrigerator. Formal dining off entry could be second living or study. Huge family room with electric fireplace. Split master with gorgeous bath. Two other rooms good sized with lovely bath. Large fenced backyard with covered patio! Full sprinkler system. This is a wonderful well cared for property! Great location close to shopping, restaurants, movies, ect. Yard care taken care of by owner. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Ridgerock Road have any available units?
5714 Ridgerock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Ridgerock Road have?
Some of 5714 Ridgerock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Ridgerock Road currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Ridgerock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Ridgerock Road pet-friendly?
No, 5714 Ridgerock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5714 Ridgerock Road offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Ridgerock Road offers parking.
Does 5714 Ridgerock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Ridgerock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Ridgerock Road have a pool?
No, 5714 Ridgerock Road does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Ridgerock Road have accessible units?
No, 5714 Ridgerock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Ridgerock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Ridgerock Road has units with dishwashers.

