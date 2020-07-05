All apartments in Fort Worth
5711 Shadydell Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5711 Shadydell Dr

5711 Shadydell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5711 Shadydell Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cute and Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex with Large Backyard - This is a cute 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex home. Huge back yard. Don't miss out on this one it will lease quickly. This home is priced to rent and won't be around for long. Apply now, call to arrange a private viewing.

$150 Admin Fee Pets are case by case. Non refundable fee and possible monthly fee will be required with pet once approved. We will need picture of pets for approval

682-213-0438

Credit score must be 650 or higher
No passed evictions
Income must be 3x the rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4622674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 Shadydell Dr have any available units?
5711 Shadydell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5711 Shadydell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5711 Shadydell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 Shadydell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5711 Shadydell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5711 Shadydell Dr offer parking?
No, 5711 Shadydell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5711 Shadydell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 Shadydell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 Shadydell Dr have a pool?
No, 5711 Shadydell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5711 Shadydell Dr have accessible units?
No, 5711 Shadydell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 Shadydell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5711 Shadydell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 Shadydell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5711 Shadydell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

