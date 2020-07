Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming, updated Camp Bowie bungalow available for immediate move-in. The home features new flooring, new roof, new appliances, updated master bath, and spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Plenty of space to entertain or relax in the inviting living room with fireplace and opens to large dining room. Enjoy the front porch and backyard deck with pergola.