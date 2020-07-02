All apartments in Fort Worth
5701 Waltham Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5701 Waltham Avenue

5701 Waltham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5701 Waltham Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated MID CENTURY MODERN home-all new fixtures-new carpet-wood laminate floors-updated kitchen-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-GAS RANGE-GRANITE COUNTERS-front living & dining can be huge living-breakfast room has builtins-back living with FIREPLACE could be gameroom- master bath updated-pebble bottom shower-elongated tile-walkin closet- hall bath updated with granite counter vanity & undermount sink-refreshed tub-large back yd-cov patio

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1956

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,575.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Waltham Avenue have any available units?
5701 Waltham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 Waltham Avenue have?
Some of 5701 Waltham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Waltham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Waltham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Waltham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 Waltham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5701 Waltham Avenue offer parking?
No, 5701 Waltham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5701 Waltham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Waltham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Waltham Avenue have a pool?
No, 5701 Waltham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5701 Waltham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5701 Waltham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Waltham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 Waltham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

