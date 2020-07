Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful brick exterior with flagstone, laminate wood floor through out first floor and second floor. 4 bedrooms and 3.1bathrooms,media room upstair. granite kitchen counter tops, under mount sink ,breakfast bar, 42 inch stained cabinets, breakfast area window seat, 2 inch blinds thru out master down with DBL sinks,jetted tub, built in tin medicine cabinet & more. Covered back patio and fenced yard. lots of extras