Fort Worth, TX
5628 Helmick Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

5628 Helmick Avenue

5628 Helmick Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

5628 Helmick Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
********HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!!!*******Beautifully crafted and in the Fort Worth area! The interior features a combined living and small dining area. Wood Laminate Flooring really illuminates this home. With washer and dryer connections and fridge connections. Bedrooms are decent sized and offer plenty of closet space. This home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks. Also located close to Downtown and I-30.

Driving directions: From I-30 take Horne St. south. Take a left on Helmick

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Helmick Avenue have any available units?
5628 Helmick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 Helmick Avenue have?
Some of 5628 Helmick Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Helmick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Helmick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Helmick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 Helmick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5628 Helmick Avenue offer parking?
No, 5628 Helmick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5628 Helmick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Helmick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Helmick Avenue have a pool?
No, 5628 Helmick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Helmick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5628 Helmick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Helmick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 Helmick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

