5628 Helmick Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

********HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!!!*******Beautifully crafted and in the Fort Worth area! The interior features a combined living and small dining area. Wood Laminate Flooring really illuminates this home. With washer and dryer connections and fridge connections. Bedrooms are decent sized and offer plenty of closet space. This home is located close to plenty of shopping, schools, and parks. Also located close to Downtown and I-30.



Driving directions: From I-30 take Horne St. south. Take a left on Helmick



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***