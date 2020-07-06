All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5626 Boca Raton Boulevard
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

5626 Boca Raton Boulevard

5626 Boca Raton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5626 Boca Raton Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great two bedroom Condo in Woodhaven area at Boca Club Condominiums. Second floor, easy access through main gate during business hours. Unit has two full bathrooms and two spacious bedrooms, along with a nice patio to sit in and enjoy your coffee. The eat in dining area overlooks the living room and both have laminated hardwood and a nice brick fireplace. Ready to move in now!

If you have a hard time accessing the property please call 817-467-1889

Application Fee: $40

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard have any available units?
5626 Boca Raton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Boca Raton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 Boca Raton Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

