5626 Boca Raton Boulevard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great two bedroom Condo in Woodhaven area at Boca Club Condominiums. Second floor, easy access through main gate during business hours. Unit has two full bathrooms and two spacious bedrooms, along with a nice patio to sit in and enjoy your coffee. The eat in dining area overlooks the living room and both have laminated hardwood and a nice brick fireplace. Ready to move in now!



If you have a hard time accessing the property please call 817-467-1889



Application Fee: $40



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.