Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5624 Birchman Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:11 AM

5624 Birchman Avenue

5624 Birchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

5624 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage cottage located in Arlington Heights! This home features original refinished hardwood floors, and tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. This home has a newer roof, and new AC for those hot summer days, new gas oven and range, and new vent hood. The over sized yard features mature trees for added privacy. Located just minutes to the cultural district and the soon to come Dickies arena. Don't miss this beautiful home in a highly sought after area. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Birchman Avenue have any available units?
5624 Birchman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 Birchman Avenue have?
Some of 5624 Birchman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Birchman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Birchman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Birchman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5624 Birchman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5624 Birchman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5624 Birchman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5624 Birchman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Birchman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Birchman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5624 Birchman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Birchman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5624 Birchman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Birchman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Birchman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
