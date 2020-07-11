5624 Birchman Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage cottage located in Arlington Heights! This home features original refinished hardwood floors, and tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. This home has a newer roof, and new AC for those hot summer days, new gas oven and range, and new vent hood. The over sized yard features mature trees for added privacy. Located just minutes to the cultural district and the soon to come Dickies arena. Don't miss this beautiful home in a highly sought after area. Welcome home!