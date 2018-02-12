All apartments in Fort Worth
5621 Blanca Court

5621 Blanca Court · No Longer Available
Location

5621 Blanca Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A spacious 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has laminate wood floors, cozy fireplace with a view of the kitchen! There is also a dining room and office! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Covered patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month leases for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 Blanca Court have any available units?
5621 Blanca Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 Blanca Court have?
Some of 5621 Blanca Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 Blanca Court currently offering any rent specials?
5621 Blanca Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 Blanca Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5621 Blanca Court is pet friendly.
Does 5621 Blanca Court offer parking?
Yes, 5621 Blanca Court offers parking.
Does 5621 Blanca Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 Blanca Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 Blanca Court have a pool?
No, 5621 Blanca Court does not have a pool.
Does 5621 Blanca Court have accessible units?
No, 5621 Blanca Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 Blanca Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5621 Blanca Court does not have units with dishwashers.

