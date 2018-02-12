5621 Blanca Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A spacious 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has laminate wood floors, cozy fireplace with a view of the kitchen! There is also a dining room and office! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Covered patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.