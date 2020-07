Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Wedgwood just south of I20. Excellent curb appeal! Home has two living spaces including an an enclosed back living room that opens to an amazing back yard. Large fenced backyard with tons of space and beautiful trees. Kitchen is open to spacious dining room. 3 bedrooms with carpet, fresh paint and ceiling fans.