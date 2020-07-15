5609 Pershing Avenue

Amenities

Charming bungalow in the heart of Arlington Heights and ready for move in! This home features beautifully refinished hardwoods and tons of natural light. Kitchen features updated appliance with a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator that are all stainless. Living room has a decorative brick fireplace and opens to the dining room that can be closed off with French doors. There are two bedrooms with spacious closets. Large backyard with privacy fence and storage building. You will love the convenience this property has to shopping and restaurants.