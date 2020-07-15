All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:23 PM

5609 Pershing Avenue

5609 Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Pershing Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming bungalow in the heart of Arlington Heights and ready for move in! This home features beautifully refinished hardwoods and tons of natural light. Kitchen features updated appliance with a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator that are all stainless. Living room has a decorative brick fireplace and opens to the dining room that can be closed off with French doors. There are two bedrooms with spacious closets. Large backyard with privacy fence and storage building. You will love the convenience this property has to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Pershing Avenue have any available units?
5609 Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 5609 Pershing Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Pershing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5609 Pershing Avenue offer parking?
No, 5609 Pershing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Pershing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 5609 Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5609 Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5609 Pershing Avenue has units with dishwashers.
