5548 Flynn Court
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 PM

5548 Flynn Court

5548 Flynn Court · No Longer Available
Location

5548 Flynn Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home located on Cul de sac. Large living area with gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen has island, and lots of cabinets, along with butler's pantry off formal dining. Split bedroom arrangement. Master has walk in closet, jet tub, sep shower and sep sinks. Covered patio in private backyard with full sprinkler system. Home will have all new flooring installed prior to move in. Hard surface flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. May be ready on Sept. 1, but most likely the first weekend in September. Pets on case by case basis. Current pictures do not reflect new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

