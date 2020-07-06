5548 Flynn Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home located on Cul de sac. Large living area with gas log fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen has island, and lots of cabinets, along with butler's pantry off formal dining. Split bedroom arrangement. Master has walk in closet, jet tub, sep shower and sep sinks. Covered patio in private backyard with full sprinkler system. Home will have all new flooring installed prior to move in. Hard surface flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. May be ready on Sept. 1, but most likely the first weekend in September. Pets on case by case basis. Current pictures do not reflect new flooring.