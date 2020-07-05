All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 6 2019 at 9:58 AM

5540 Jewell Avenue

5540 Jewell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5540 Jewell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new lease home! This home has been remodeled and is move in ready. New Carpet, Fresh Paint and New Flooring in the kitchen. Call now for your appointment to see this treasure, it will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Jewell Avenue have any available units?
5540 Jewell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 Jewell Avenue have?
Some of 5540 Jewell Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 Jewell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Jewell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Jewell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Jewell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5540 Jewell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5540 Jewell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5540 Jewell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Jewell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Jewell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5540 Jewell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5540 Jewell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5540 Jewell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Jewell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5540 Jewell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

