5536 Chinkapin Lane

Marvelous single story home sitting in a quiet co-de sac. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Spacious family room with an open concept kitchen.dining area. All three bedrooms are spacious and the private yard has plenty of room for family fun and entertaining. 2 car garage. Keller ISD. Located just minutes from major highways, Alliance and Presidio Shopping area, and Tanger Outlets.



GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME FEATURING:

1954 Sq Ft (+-)

3 Bedrooms

4th bonus room would be a perfect office.

2 Bathrooms

Dining room

Breakfast area

Master suite with bay window with sitting area.

Master Bathroom includes his& her vanity, Garden Tub...

2 Car Garage

Includes Stove - Dishwasher - Microwave

High Ceilings

NEW Wood Plank Flooring

Private Fenced Backyard

Pet-Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



