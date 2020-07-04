All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:11 AM

5536 Chinkapin Lane

5536 Chinkapin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5536 Chinkapin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Available NOW~ Apply now!!!

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

Marvelous single story home sitting in a quiet co-de sac. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Spacious family room with an open concept kitchen.dining area. All three bedrooms are spacious and the private yard has plenty of room for family fun and entertaining. 2 car garage. Keller ISD. Located just minutes from major highways, Alliance and Presidio Shopping area, and Tanger Outlets.

GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME FEATURING:
1954 Sq Ft (+-)
3 Bedrooms
4th bonus room would be a perfect office.
2 Bathrooms
Dining room
Breakfast area
Master suite with bay window with sitting area.
Master Bathroom includes his& her vanity, Garden Tub...
2 Car Garage
Includes Stove - Dishwasher - Microwave
High Ceilings
NEW Wood Plank Flooring
Private Fenced Backyard
Pet-Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasian Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 Chinkapin Lane have any available units?
5536 Chinkapin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5536 Chinkapin Lane have?
Some of 5536 Chinkapin Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 Chinkapin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5536 Chinkapin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 Chinkapin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5536 Chinkapin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5536 Chinkapin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5536 Chinkapin Lane offers parking.
Does 5536 Chinkapin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5536 Chinkapin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 Chinkapin Lane have a pool?
No, 5536 Chinkapin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5536 Chinkapin Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5536 Chinkapin Lane has accessible units.
Does 5536 Chinkapin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5536 Chinkapin Lane has units with dishwashers.

