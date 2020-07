Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath in highly-desirable Arlington Heights. Located close to the dining and shopping

options found on the bricks of Camp Bowie Blvd. Original hardwood floors throughout the home. The fenced backyard is perfect for summertime cook-outs or just relaxing at the end of the day.