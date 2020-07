Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath Burton Hill home. This great floorplan is functional for everyone's needs. Home backs up to the Burton Hill Elementary park making it so convenient to get kiddos out! Granite countertops in kitchen with a nice open breakfast area. Oversized utility room is perfect for a second refrigerator or additional storage!