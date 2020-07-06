5445 Lake Powell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 + 2.5 Beautiful Park Glen Home - Amazing drive curb appeal on this tree-lined street in sought after Park Glen neighborhood. Walking distance to highly-rated Park Glen Elem. This interior lot, 4 bedroom home has all new flooring on the 1st level, which has an abundance of natural light. Flexible floor plan has a large, open kitchen w an island. 2nd level has large master & en suite w huge custom closet. Awesome backyard with back porch & good space. Located close to everything you could want...shopping, grocery, amenities, schools, gyms, and more! Only a 25 min drive to DFW airport.



(RLNE5295049)