5427 Collinwood Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful town home in the heart of the Chamberlain Arlington Heights Addition of Fort Worth with easy access to shopping, entertainment, museums and major highways! Spacious with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath, one conveniently located on the first level, the additional bedrooms are separated by 2 staircases for extra privacy in the master suite. Open living space, great for entertaining. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, granite counters & more. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer included. 2 car garage, sprinkler system and low maintenance yard! This is a must see home if you are looking for a rental this summer!