Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:16 PM

5427 Collinwood Avenue

5427 Collinwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5427 Collinwood Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful town home in the heart of the Chamberlain Arlington Heights Addition of Fort Worth with easy access to shopping, entertainment, museums and major highways! Spacious with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath, one conveniently located on the first level, the additional bedrooms are separated by 2 staircases for extra privacy in the master suite. Open living space, great for entertaining. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, granite counters & more. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer included. 2 car garage, sprinkler system and low maintenance yard! This is a must see home if you are looking for a rental this summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
5427 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 5427 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5427 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5427 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5427 Collinwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5427 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5427 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5427 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

