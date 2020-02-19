5417 Odom Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite pet friendly

Charming Burton Hill bungalow, steps from the Trinity Trails. This well-maintained home is the perfect blend of vintage and modern. There are two bedrooms, two full baths and two living areas. The second living room can be used as a den, office, or a guest suite. Original hardwood floors throughout, amazing natural light, and newly remodeled bathrooms are just a few highlights that this home has to offer. Enjoy your covered front porch for morning coffee or relax on the back patio for summer BBQ's. This River District gem won't last long! Available Jan 1st. No cats. Dogs under 40 lbs allowed with pet deposit.