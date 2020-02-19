All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

5417 Odom Avenue

5417 Odom Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5417 Odom Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Charming Burton Hill bungalow, steps from the Trinity Trails. This well-maintained home is the perfect blend of vintage and modern. There are two bedrooms, two full baths and two living areas. The second living room can be used as a den, office, or a guest suite. Original hardwood floors throughout, amazing natural light, and newly remodeled bathrooms are just a few highlights that this home has to offer. Enjoy your covered front porch for morning coffee or relax on the back patio for summer BBQ's. This River District gem won't last long! Available Jan 1st. No cats. Dogs under 40 lbs allowed with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Odom Avenue have any available units?
5417 Odom Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 Odom Avenue have?
Some of 5417 Odom Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Odom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Odom Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Odom Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5417 Odom Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5417 Odom Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5417 Odom Avenue offers parking.
Does 5417 Odom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Odom Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Odom Avenue have a pool?
No, 5417 Odom Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Odom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5417 Odom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Odom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 Odom Avenue has units with dishwashers.

