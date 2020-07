Amenities

This home is a beauty and waiting for you to make it your home. It has a large living area with a fireplace and good sized dining area also. The bedrooms are split. The kitchen has some custom cabinets and decorator walls in a few rooms. Open patio and fenced yard. both gas and electric. Flooring is laminate and carpet TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.