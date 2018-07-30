5400 Lansdowne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this three bedroom, two bath home in Fort Worth, TX conveniently located directly off of HWY 820, and nearby 35W and Lake Worth. Kitchen is equipped with all appliances including a refrigerator water line, walk-in pantry with utility connections, with direct access to the fenced in back yard. Master bedroom is equipped with its own full bath, and walk-in closet. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please contact office or agent directly!