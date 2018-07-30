All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5400 Lansdowne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5400 Lansdowne Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:01 AM

5400 Lansdowne Avenue

5400 Lansdowne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5400 Lansdowne Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this three bedroom, two bath home in Fort Worth, TX conveniently located directly off of HWY 820, and nearby 35W and Lake Worth. Kitchen is equipped with all appliances including a refrigerator water line, walk-in pantry with utility connections, with direct access to the fenced in back yard. Master bedroom is equipped with its own full bath, and walk-in closet. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage. To apply, please contact office or agent directly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Lansdowne Avenue have any available units?
5400 Lansdowne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Lansdowne Avenue have?
Some of 5400 Lansdowne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Lansdowne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Lansdowne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Lansdowne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Lansdowne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5400 Lansdowne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Lansdowne Avenue offers parking.
Does 5400 Lansdowne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Lansdowne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Lansdowne Avenue have a pool?
No, 5400 Lansdowne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Lansdowne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5400 Lansdowne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Lansdowne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Lansdowne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University