5220 Katy Rose Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground garage guest suite media room

Beautiful home in desirable Skyline Ranch. Open floor plan with scraped wood floors, gourmet kitchen, large island, stainless appliances with side-by-side refrigerator included. Master on first floor with elegant bath, double sinks, shower & soaker tub. Media room or study on first level. Split bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs has 4th bedroom, full bath and living-game room great for teens or guest suite. Extra pad for 3rd car parking. Neighborhood includes walking and or biking trails along with it's own park and playground within walking distance to home. Easy access to entertainment and shopping.