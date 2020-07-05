All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

5220 Katy Rose Court

5220 Katy Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Katy Rose Court, Fort Worth, TX 76126
Skyline Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
guest suite
media room
Beautiful home in desirable Skyline Ranch. Open floor plan with scraped wood floors, gourmet kitchen, large island, stainless appliances with side-by-side refrigerator included. Master on first floor with elegant bath, double sinks, shower & soaker tub. Media room or study on first level. Split bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs has 4th bedroom, full bath and living-game room great for teens or guest suite. Extra pad for 3rd car parking. Neighborhood includes walking and or biking trails along with it's own park and playground within walking distance to home. Easy access to entertainment and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Katy Rose Court have any available units?
5220 Katy Rose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Katy Rose Court have?
Some of 5220 Katy Rose Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Katy Rose Court currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Katy Rose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Katy Rose Court pet-friendly?
No, 5220 Katy Rose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5220 Katy Rose Court offer parking?
Yes, 5220 Katy Rose Court offers parking.
Does 5220 Katy Rose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 Katy Rose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Katy Rose Court have a pool?
No, 5220 Katy Rose Court does not have a pool.
Does 5220 Katy Rose Court have accessible units?
No, 5220 Katy Rose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Katy Rose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Katy Rose Court has units with dishwashers.

