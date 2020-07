Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice open floor plan with fresh paint. Large Master bedroom with a large bathroom. Spacious living area, which opens up to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have walk in closets. Backyard has a privacy fence with open patio. Walk-in laundry room. Great location easy access to Chisholm Trail, I 20 and Hulen. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are included as a convenience.