513 Pineview Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

513 Pineview Lane

513 Pine View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

513 Pine View Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
A very nice 3bed -2.5bath two-story gem with 3 Living & 2 Dining areas with over 2500sqft in the sought after Parks of Deer Creek! Just fully remodeled with fresh full interior paint, brand new wood-look vinyl plank flooring downstairs and up bathrooms, and brand new carpeting upstairs! Brand new (4) ceiling fans, bathroom hardware, etc. Upstairs bonus room can be used as Game room or a 3rd Living. Kitchen has open concept overlooking Family room with corner fireplace...great for entertaining! Large backyard with storage shed. Sub-division includes community pool, park, playground, private pond, and clubhouse!Landscaping just completed and ready for immediate move-in! A must see for this floor plan and remodel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Pineview Lane have any available units?
513 Pineview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 Pineview Lane have?
Some of 513 Pineview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Pineview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
513 Pineview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Pineview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 513 Pineview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 513 Pineview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 513 Pineview Lane offers parking.
Does 513 Pineview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Pineview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Pineview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 513 Pineview Lane has a pool.
Does 513 Pineview Lane have accessible units?
No, 513 Pineview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Pineview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Pineview Lane has units with dishwashers.

