5121 Breeze Hollow Ct

Spacious & Clean 3 Beds 2.5 Bath in 76179



Clean & spacious home with two large living areas, two dining, eat in kitchen, tons of counter space, giant covered patio off of kitchen & den. Upstairs find three oversized bedrooms and a large game room. Ceramic tile in wet areas and frieze carpeting in downstairs. All LED lights to keep your electric bill low. The home sits on a cul-de-sac. Very private but minutes to downtown Fort Worth and I-35. Eagle Mountain ISD.

No Dogs Allowed



