Fort Worth, TX
5121 Breeze Hollow Ct
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:52 AM

5121 Breeze Hollow Ct

5121 Breeze Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

5121 Breeze Hollow Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
game room
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
Spacious & Clean 3 Beds 2.5 Bath in 76179 - Property Id: 286147

Clean & spacious home with two large living areas, two dining, eat in kitchen, tons of counter space, giant covered patio off of kitchen & den. Upstairs find three oversized bedrooms and a large game room. Ceramic tile in wet areas and frieze carpeting in downstairs. All LED lights to keep your electric bill low. The home sits on a cul-de-sac. Very private but minutes to downtown Fort Worth and I-35. Eagle Mountain ISD.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286147
Property Id 286147

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5901182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct have any available units?
5121 Breeze Hollow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct have?
Some of 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Breeze Hollow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct offer parking?
No, 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct have a pool?
No, 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct have accessible units?
No, 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Breeze Hollow Ct has units with dishwashers.

