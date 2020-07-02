512 Fairbrook Ln.

512 Fairbrook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140 The Parks of Deer Creek
Nice single story house in Crowley - Nice 1 story home with plank flooring throughout living areas. There is 1 large living area with fireplace and 2 dining areas. Has some ceramic tile. Master has separate shower and tub. Kitchen has a built in microwave along with other appliances but no frig. Fenced yard with patio. Community Pool. Crowley ISD. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
(RLNE3302543)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)