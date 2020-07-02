All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 512 Fairbrook Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
512 Fairbrook Ln.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:37 AM

512 Fairbrook Ln.

512 Fairbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 Fairbrook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice single story house in Crowley - Nice 1 story home with plank flooring throughout living areas. There is 1 large living area with fireplace and 2 dining areas. Has some ceramic tile. Master has separate shower and tub. Kitchen has a built in microwave along with other appliances but no frig. Fenced yard with patio. Community Pool. Crowley ISD. No smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE3302543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Fairbrook Ln. have any available units?
512 Fairbrook Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Fairbrook Ln. have?
Some of 512 Fairbrook Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Fairbrook Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
512 Fairbrook Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Fairbrook Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Fairbrook Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 512 Fairbrook Ln. offer parking?
No, 512 Fairbrook Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 512 Fairbrook Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Fairbrook Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Fairbrook Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 512 Fairbrook Ln. has a pool.
Does 512 Fairbrook Ln. have accessible units?
No, 512 Fairbrook Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Fairbrook Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Fairbrook Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University