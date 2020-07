Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2 story home nestled in wonderful hidden neighborhood in WLH. Home sits on large lot. Master and 2nd large bedroom upstairs with jack & jill bathroom and walk in shower. 1st floor rm can be used as 3rd bd or den & has bath off hall. This home boast vintage fixtures and accommodations. Flooring is fairly new. Don't miss this one of a kind rental. The lure of the home is charm! Located behind Nolan C High School. Avail 7-1