Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Walk to the community pool, park, or the lake form this house as it is very conveniently located. Spacious and newly renovated. This home had updates completed in June 2019. Brand new carpet, and Fresh paint throughout the home. Includes a Storage building in the backyard. Priced below market rent.