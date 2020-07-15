5112 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL duplex located just off Camp Bowie and across from Sanguinet Park with so much to offer! Close to downtown, 7th Street, Cultural District, TCU and UNT medical school! Home offers open concept living, dining area great for entertaining and large kitchen with breakfast nook. The kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large living room, wet bar and wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom offers a massive walk-in closet, sitting area and access to a private balcony patio. Master bathroom has large step in shower, bath tub and double vanity. Private fenced yard and spacious two car garage, utility room and office area.