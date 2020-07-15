All apartments in Fort Worth
5112 Collinwood Avenue

Location

5112 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL duplex located just off Camp Bowie and across from Sanguinet Park with so much to offer! Close to downtown, 7th Street, Cultural District, TCU and UNT medical school! Home offers open concept living, dining area great for entertaining and large kitchen with breakfast nook. The kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large living room, wet bar and wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom offers a massive walk-in closet, sitting area and access to a private balcony patio. Master bathroom has large step in shower, bath tub and double vanity. Private fenced yard and spacious two car garage, utility room and office area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
5112 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 5112 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5112 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5112 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5112 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5112 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
