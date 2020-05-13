All apartments in Fort Worth
5105 Cockrell Avenue

Location

5105 Cockrell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home with the perfect mix of the nostalgic 1960's mixed with the modern amenities of the 21st Century! Glistening Hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home. The bright open kitchen features a breakfast bar, brand new stainless steel appliances, new 12 inch ceramic floors; attached to the 2nd living area, where you can easily open the back door to pop outside. Both bathrooms are brand new. They were taken down the studs, and brought back to 21st century living. And...don't forget to check out the bonus room above the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Cockrell Avenue have any available units?
5105 Cockrell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Cockrell Avenue have?
Some of 5105 Cockrell Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Cockrell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Cockrell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Cockrell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Cockrell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5105 Cockrell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Cockrell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5105 Cockrell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Cockrell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Cockrell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5105 Cockrell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Cockrell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5105 Cockrell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Cockrell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Cockrell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

