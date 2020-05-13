5105 Cockrell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home with the perfect mix of the nostalgic 1960's mixed with the modern amenities of the 21st Century! Glistening Hardwood floors greet you as you enter the home. The bright open kitchen features a breakfast bar, brand new stainless steel appliances, new 12 inch ceramic floors; attached to the 2nd living area, where you can easily open the back door to pop outside. Both bathrooms are brand new. They were taken down the studs, and brought back to 21st century living. And...don't forget to check out the bonus room above the garage.