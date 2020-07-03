All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5063 Ridglea Lane

5063 Ridglea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5063 Ridglea Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
walk in closets
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW ~ Apply TODAY !!

You will find everything you need in this one bedroom, one-bathroom apartment home. You walk in a large living space with a separated kitchen area. It is fully equipment with Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Extra pantry space and three extra storage closets. large bedroom also has a walk-in closet.

PERFECT APARTMENT FEATURING:
853 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
All Bills Paid
1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Common Fenced Yard
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT LOCATION:
LOCATED Off Bryant Irvin Rd.
EASY Access – 183- Chisholm Trail
MINUTES to Ridgmar Mall
Bus Route

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $765, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $765, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5063 Ridglea Lane have any available units?
5063 Ridglea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5063 Ridglea Lane have?
Some of 5063 Ridglea Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5063 Ridglea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5063 Ridglea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5063 Ridglea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5063 Ridglea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5063 Ridglea Lane offer parking?
No, 5063 Ridglea Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5063 Ridglea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5063 Ridglea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5063 Ridglea Lane have a pool?
No, 5063 Ridglea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5063 Ridglea Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5063 Ridglea Lane has accessible units.
Does 5063 Ridglea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5063 Ridglea Lane has units with dishwashers.

