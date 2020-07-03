5063 Ridglea Lane

Amenities

You will find everything you need in this one bedroom, one-bathroom apartment home. You walk in a large living space with a separated kitchen area. It is fully equipment with Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Extra pantry space and three extra storage closets. large bedroom also has a walk-in closet.



853 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

All Bills Paid

1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Common Fenced Yard

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Refrigerator

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



GREAT LOCATION:

LOCATED Off Bryant Irvin Rd.

EASY Access – 183- Chisholm Trail

MINUTES to Ridgmar Mall

Bus Route



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



Rental Terms: Rent: $765, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $765, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.