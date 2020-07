Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very attractive Cape Cod style house located in the desirable Heritage Addition and Keller ISD. 3 bedroom, 2 bath one-story home in excellent condition. Upgrades include granite kitchen with stainless appliances and upgraded cabinets. Small work area near the kitchen and a breakfast nook with built-in benches. Separate garden tub and shower with double vanities in master bath. Community pools, ponds, trails, sport courts & more! Pet case by case.