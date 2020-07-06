All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5016 Donnelly Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5016 Donnelly Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:31 AM

5016 Donnelly Avenue

5016 Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5016 Donnelly Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming bungalow located in the heart of Fort Worth in Chamberlain-Arlington Heights. Recently remodeled home with newer roof, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas range, refinished original hardwood floors and cute bathrooms. Boasting a brand-new HVAC and a new large back deck perfect for having friends over. Large backyard with a 200 SF storage workshop. Walk to Central Market or take five minutes to get downtown, to the medical district or to TCU. Fabulous place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Donnelly Avenue have any available units?
5016 Donnelly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Donnelly Avenue have?
Some of 5016 Donnelly Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Donnelly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Donnelly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Donnelly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Donnelly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5016 Donnelly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Donnelly Avenue offers parking.
Does 5016 Donnelly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Donnelly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Donnelly Avenue have a pool?
No, 5016 Donnelly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Donnelly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5016 Donnelly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Donnelly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Donnelly Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University