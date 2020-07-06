5016 Donnelly Avenue

Amenities

Charming bungalow located in the heart of Fort Worth in Chamberlain-Arlington Heights. Recently remodeled home with newer roof, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas range, refinished original hardwood floors and cute bathrooms. Boasting a brand-new HVAC and a new large back deck perfect for having friends over. Large backyard with a 200 SF storage workshop. Walk to Central Market or take five minutes to get downtown, to the medical district or to TCU. Fabulous place to call home.