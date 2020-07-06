5016 Byers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard garage

Right in the heart of the Cultural District, this newer constructed home offers beautiful spaces you are sure to fall in love with! This wonderful floorplan with open kitchen and living featuring a beautiful fireplace and multiple sets of windows overlooking the courtyard. The massive kitchen offers all the space you need to entertain family and friends. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and two full baths, then just past the courtyard down the hallway you have an entirely secluded HUGE master retreat with direct garage access. Recently updated with new paint in the bedrooms and all new carpet as well. Live care free with easy clean ceramic tiling on the first level of the home! What's not to love? Apply Now!