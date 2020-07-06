All apartments in Fort Worth
5016 Byers Avenue

5016 Byers Avenue
Location

5016 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Right in the heart of the Cultural District, this newer constructed home offers beautiful spaces you are sure to fall in love with! This wonderful floorplan with open kitchen and living featuring a beautiful fireplace and multiple sets of windows overlooking the courtyard. The massive kitchen offers all the space you need to entertain family and friends. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and two full baths, then just past the courtyard down the hallway you have an entirely secluded HUGE master retreat with direct garage access. Recently updated with new paint in the bedrooms and all new carpet as well. Live care free with easy clean ceramic tiling on the first level of the home! What's not to love? Apply Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Byers Avenue have any available units?
5016 Byers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Byers Avenue have?
Some of 5016 Byers Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Byers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Byers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Byers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Byers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5016 Byers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Byers Avenue offers parking.
Does 5016 Byers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Byers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Byers Avenue have a pool?
No, 5016 Byers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Byers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5016 Byers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Byers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Byers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

