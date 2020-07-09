All apartments in Fort Worth
4976 Grinstein Drive

4976 Grinstein Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4976 Grinstein Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Elegant Floorplan By Standard Pacific! Impressive Entry w Ceiling Open to Second Floor & a View from the above Catwalk. Vault Ceilings & Archways Featured Throughout the Home. French Doors open to the Study. Spacious Family Rm w Corner Frpl is Open to Gourmet Kitchen creating a Perfect Grand Room for Day to Day or Special Family Activities. Kitchen Features Custom Cabinets & Fabulous Island to Encourage Assistance w those Delectible Edibles! Refrigerator's Included! Luxurious Master offers Privacy on 1st Floor. Upstairs offers blt in Study Nook, Lrg Game Rm, Media Rm w Riser, 3 Spacious Bedrooms & Walk In Attic Storage! Amenities incl Bike Trails, Water Park, Several Pools, Fitness Ctr, Tennis & Volley Ball Cts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4976 Grinstein Drive have any available units?
4976 Grinstein Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4976 Grinstein Drive have?
Some of 4976 Grinstein Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4976 Grinstein Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4976 Grinstein Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4976 Grinstein Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4976 Grinstein Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4976 Grinstein Drive offer parking?
No, 4976 Grinstein Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4976 Grinstein Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4976 Grinstein Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4976 Grinstein Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4976 Grinstein Drive has a pool.
Does 4976 Grinstein Drive have accessible units?
No, 4976 Grinstein Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4976 Grinstein Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4976 Grinstein Drive has units with dishwashers.

