4976 Grinstein Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Elegant Floorplan By Standard Pacific! Impressive Entry w Ceiling Open to Second Floor & a View from the above Catwalk. Vault Ceilings & Archways Featured Throughout the Home. French Doors open to the Study. Spacious Family Rm w Corner Frpl is Open to Gourmet Kitchen creating a Perfect Grand Room for Day to Day or Special Family Activities. Kitchen Features Custom Cabinets & Fabulous Island to Encourage Assistance w those Delectible Edibles! Refrigerator's Included! Luxurious Master offers Privacy on 1st Floor. Upstairs offers blt in Study Nook, Lrg Game Rm, Media Rm w Riser, 3 Spacious Bedrooms & Walk In Attic Storage! Amenities incl Bike Trails, Water Park, Several Pools, Fitness Ctr, Tennis & Volley Ball Cts