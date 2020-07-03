All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

4973 Ambrosia Drive

4973 Ambrosia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4973 Ambrosia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 4 bedroom home in desirable Village of Woodland springs neighborhood. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and living room. Home greets you with updated flooring and painting. Home is locally owned and operated, no large management companies to deal with. Home is owned by LLC, listing agent is managing member of owning LLC. It is the responsibility of the Buyer’s Agent to communicate to the Buyer that ALL due diligence duties are the sole obligation of the Buyer, Including square footage, inspections, appraisals, confirm all school district info, and the safety of your clients on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4973 Ambrosia Drive have any available units?
4973 Ambrosia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4973 Ambrosia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4973 Ambrosia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4973 Ambrosia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4973 Ambrosia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4973 Ambrosia Drive offer parking?
No, 4973 Ambrosia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4973 Ambrosia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4973 Ambrosia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4973 Ambrosia Drive have a pool?
No, 4973 Ambrosia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4973 Ambrosia Drive have accessible units?
No, 4973 Ambrosia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4973 Ambrosia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4973 Ambrosia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4973 Ambrosia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4973 Ambrosia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

