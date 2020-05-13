4921 Staples Avenue

Amenities

This charming totally update 1950's ranch style home is located in the popular South Hills area. The home sits on a lovely lot and offers a 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features an abundance of natural light, rich hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, huge living area and so much more. New plumbing and electrical. This home is built for entertaining, you will enjoy hosting friends and family year round with oversized backyard! Home located near TCU and provides easy access to I-20.