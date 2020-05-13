All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4921 Staples Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming totally update 1950's ranch style home is located in the popular South Hills area. The home sits on a lovely lot and offers a 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features an abundance of natural light, rich hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, huge living area and so much more. New plumbing and electrical. This home is built for entertaining, you will enjoy hosting friends and family year round with oversized backyard! Home located near TCU and provides easy access to I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Staples Avenue have any available units?
4921 Staples Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Staples Avenue have?
Some of 4921 Staples Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Staples Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Staples Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Staples Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4921 Staples Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4921 Staples Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Staples Avenue offers parking.
Does 4921 Staples Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Staples Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Staples Avenue have a pool?
No, 4921 Staples Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Staples Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4921 Staples Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Staples Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Staples Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

