Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute upstairs unit located in a fourplex in a quiet residential neighborhood. Newly updated this unit comes complete with all appliances and a fireplace. The master bedroom has a roomy walk-in closet, and a separate vanity area with sink. Small patio off of master bedroom. Separate dining area off of kitchen. Great location just off 820 convenient to everything. MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF APRIL RENT IF MOVE IN BY THE 1st.