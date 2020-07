Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 4 bedroom home in Fort Worth! Exterior offers plenty of shade trees in front and back yard. Open concept with spacious living room with hardwood flooring, lots of kitchen counter space with large breakfast bar. Master bedroom offers lots of space with hard wood flooring and storage space. Master bathroom offers his and her sinks with tub and walk in shower and closet. Bedrooms have hard wood flooring and high ceilings.