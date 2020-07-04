All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4913 Waterford Drive

4913 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Waterford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for immediate move in. Beautiful and flawless 2 story home with brand new carpet throughout.Large living room on the first floor. A second living room on the second floor which can also be used as a game room. 2 inch faux wood blinds, decorative light fixtures and ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living rooms and dining area, master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, spacious kitchen with built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and electric range cook-top & oven, lots of cabinet and counter space, huge pantry and laundry room, sprinkler system, gorgeous wood deck with pergola for entertaining, 2 car built-in garage with separate area for tools and storage, large fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Waterford Drive have any available units?
4913 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 4913 Waterford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4913 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4913 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 4913 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 4913 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4913 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.

