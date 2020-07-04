4913 Waterford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Available for immediate move in. Beautiful and flawless 2 story home with brand new carpet throughout.Large living room on the first floor. A second living room on the second floor which can also be used as a game room. 2 inch faux wood blinds, decorative light fixtures and ceiling fans in all bedrooms, living rooms and dining area, master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, spacious kitchen with built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and electric range cook-top & oven, lots of cabinet and counter space, huge pantry and laundry room, sprinkler system, gorgeous wood deck with pergola for entertaining, 2 car built-in garage with separate area for tools and storage, large fenced backyard.