Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4912 Norma Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:58 PM

4912 Norma Street

4912 Norma Street · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Norma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful completely remolded 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with a large backyard for family entertaining. Covered carport with nice storage room. This will NOT last on the market long! Bring your tenants. They will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Norma Street have any available units?
4912 Norma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4912 Norma Street currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Norma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Norma Street pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Norma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4912 Norma Street offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Norma Street offers parking.
Does 4912 Norma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Norma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Norma Street have a pool?
No, 4912 Norma Street does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Norma Street have accessible units?
No, 4912 Norma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Norma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Norma Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4912 Norma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4912 Norma Street does not have units with air conditioning.

