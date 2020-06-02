4912 Norma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103 Central Meadowbrook
Beautiful completely remolded 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with a large backyard for family entertaining. Covered carport with nice storage room. This will NOT last on the market long! Bring your tenants. They will not be disappointed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
