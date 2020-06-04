4909 Donnelly Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is located in the popular & sought after Hulen area. The 3 bedroom 1 bath is priced right at $1375.00 and is ready for immediate move in! The home offers a neutral wall color and wood/ceramic flooring throughout. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, counter-top space and a deep stainless steel kitchen sink with a goose neck faucet. Another cool feature, the back door is off of the kitchen which gives you easy access to the covered deck for outdoor morning coffee or family cookouts. This is a well kept home with great size bedrooms, truly a MUST SEE HOME!



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds required liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.***