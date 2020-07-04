4877 Eagle Trace Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Coventry Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous stone front brick homes (with 3 bed rooms and 2 living rooms) located at nice Coventry Hills Add community in seek-after Keller ISD. High ceiling living room is open to the formal dining. High ceiling kitchen is open to the family room with fire place. Vaulted ceiling Master room (with good size of closet) is split from other two bed rooms. Master bath has garden tub with separated shower and dual sink. Most rooms has ceiling fan installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4877 Eagle Trace Drive have any available units?
4877 Eagle Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4877 Eagle Trace Drive have?
Some of 4877 Eagle Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4877 Eagle Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4877 Eagle Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.