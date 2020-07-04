4877 Eagle Trace Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous stone front brick homes (with 3 bed rooms and 2 living rooms) located at nice Coventry Hills Add community in seek-after Keller ISD. High ceiling living room is open to the formal dining. High ceiling kitchen is open to the family room with fire place. Vaulted ceiling Master room (with good size of closet) is split from other two bed rooms. Master bath has garden tub with separated shower and dual sink. Most rooms has ceiling fan installed.