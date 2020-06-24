All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4853 Star Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a split floorplan and a second living area. Home features an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, black appliances, and plenty of storage, fridge included. Living area features laminate oak flooring and a vaulted ceiling. Master suite features an attached bathroom with a garden tub and a spacious closet. Private backyard features a wood deck, mature trees, and lots of space to entertain. Large formal dining room at the front of the house makes a perfect second living area. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment and conveniently located close to the Chisolm Trail Parkway. Property being professionally deep cleaned and painted at the end of July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4853 Star Ridge Drive have any available units?
4853 Star Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4853 Star Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4853 Star Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4853 Star Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4853 Star Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4853 Star Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4853 Star Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4853 Star Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4853 Star Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4853 Star Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4853 Star Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4853 Star Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4853 Star Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4853 Star Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4853 Star Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4853 Star Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4853 Star Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

