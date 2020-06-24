4853 Star Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher bathtub oven refrigerator

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a split floorplan and a second living area. Home features an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, black appliances, and plenty of storage, fridge included. Living area features laminate oak flooring and a vaulted ceiling. Master suite features an attached bathroom with a garden tub and a spacious closet. Private backyard features a wood deck, mature trees, and lots of space to entertain. Large formal dining room at the front of the house makes a perfect second living area. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment and conveniently located close to the Chisolm Trail Parkway. Property being professionally deep cleaned and painted at the end of July.